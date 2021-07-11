The lead pastor and founder of Gracehill Christian Ministries, Warri, Delta State, Prophet Evidence Chikason has reportedly divorced his first wife, who is a mother of three children, Praise Chikason.

It was gathered that the prophet, who recently got married to a former choir mistress in his church popularly called Helen, has ordained her as the resident pastor of the Ughelli branch of the church.

According to Warri Aproko Special, Chikason and Helen have had a secret love affair for long and the wife was said to have initially dismissed it when she heard about it probably because of the trust she had for her husband.

“They were so close and always travelled together, which made people not to suspect them earlier.

“They travelled together recently and were involved in a serious accident on their way back from the trip. The Toyota Prado SUV used was damaged beyond repairs. The suspicion of their secret affair grew after the accident.

“Problem started when the prophet’s first wife, Praise Chikason gave birth to their third daughter as he was expecting a male child. This led to trouble and frustrations in their home.

“The prophet then took a step further to pay the bride price of his suspected lover, who was the choir mistress. He also established a branch of the church in Ughelli and made the new wife a pastor of the branch,” a source said.

The source said Praise now prophesies,” “performs miracles and even sells anointing water in her own branch of the church.”