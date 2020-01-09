A RESPONSE TO MS LAURA MITI’S PERSONAL OPINION ON MY ENGAGEMENT WITH MATTERS OF OUR CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT PROCESS IN THE REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

(By George Mbulo, Dip.Th; BA; M.Div; MBA; PhD)

I have read with much curiosity, and carefully noted the contents of Ms Laura Miti’s characterization of my personal engagement, in collaboration with other distinguished members of the Clergy, in scrutinizing and debating the Report of the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to scrutinize the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, N.A.B. No. 10 of 2019, which was appointed on 2nd August 2019, during the Third Session of the Twelfth National Assembly.

As I briefly stated on Ms Miti’s Facebook Page, I do respect her personal opinion, as she is entitled to fervently make her position clear on a national matter, which is open for anyone, who has an informed opinion on it, to take a crack at it, as this is public national debate in a democratic nation.

However, I would have expected that Ms Laura Miti, who is an ardent, respected and thoughtful contributor to national issues, would have presented her case, on actual related issues, without unnecessarily attacking and throwing uncharacteristic barrage of demeaning missiles at those she deems to be holding divergent views and opinions to hers on the matters and subject at hand.

I will endeavor to stick to issues of the Constitution Amendment process, which is on public debate, without considering any degrading attacks on Ms Laura Miti, someone I consider to be intelligent and well read in matters of public policy.

I am on record, and it’s documented that I participated, as part of an EFZ Subcommittee, in making submissions to the Parliamentary Select Committee, under assignment and appointment by the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ). Our submissions covered about seventeen (17) Articles, from among others, which we deemed most critical in our assessment. Our submissions were based on scrutinizing Bill #10, which was as a result of the deliberations of the National Dialogue Forum (NDF), as per the National Dialogue Act of 2019, and it’s there for anyone to read, if they so choose. Also, it’s important to note ALL those who participated in the NDF for 16 days, and were an active part of the drafting of Bill #10, which was presented to Parliament. Consequently, the Speaker of the House opted to compose a Parliamentary Select Committee, with members from both the ruling and opposition political parties.

Let me quickly backtrack and mention that the National Dialogue Forum (NDF), as public record shows, was effected by a Subsidiary Act of Parliament, National Dialogue Act of 2019, which process was proceeded and birthed out of the Siavonga Resolution of 2018, where all Secretary Generals of political parties in Zambia gathered, inclusive of the two major political parties: PF and UPND; and on 12th June 2018, resolved that NDF was to deliberate on Constitutional and institutional reforms.

It’s ironic that the politicking that followed the actual seating of the NDF, resulted in some known political part (ies) boycotting the NDF, for reasons that we can only ascribe as political tag-of war, distrusting of each other, and suspicion of the Three Church Mother Bodies who were proposed to chair NDF, as being politically inclined, whether true of false, was a matter of perception; and this led to a serious failure to agree on who should chair the NDF, and it embarrassingly degenerated into a politically divisive factor, cascading into two marked and distinct camps of the dissenters, on one hand, and those who went ahead and participated in NDF, on the other hand.

It should be noted that this whole, sometimes confusing process, was still proceeding ahead, amidst a great rift between, especially, the PF and UPND Parties.

Fast forward; this Constitution Amendment Process, became the battle of characterizations and demonizing of those on the opposite side of the divide. Nevertheless, as per the National Dialogue Act of 2019, the NDF proposed Constitution Amendments were presented to parliament. I will not go into the circus in parliament, which ensued when it appeared the Constitution Amendment Bill of 2019 was to forge ahead, with the composition of a Select Committee by the Speaker of the House.

Many organizations and individuals made submissions to the Parliamentary Select Committee, as per their constitutional right and persuasion. In a democracy, no one political party or individual has the right to stop another from following their own convictions and persuasions regarding scrutinizing, debating and making submissions to a Parliamentary Select Committee, no matter how divergent the opinions might be. It’s in debating, with civility, contrary to what we have witnessed in the current political milieu; and putting one’s best foot forward, in a democratic dispensation, on a position or view, who receives popular votes or a good following. Insulting, accosting and mischaracterizing those who hold divergent views, only works to alienate potential adherents.

Following our submissions to the Parliamentary Select Committee, it would be foolish of us to detach ourselves from the outcomes of the Select Committee’s analysis and subsequent presentation of their Report to Parliament for First Reading and pending Second Reading debates to ensue this February.

Therefore, after reading through and scrutinizing the Report of the Select Committee, which document is currently before Parliament, we noticed that the majority of submissions from our Christian Fraternity were adopted into the Report. But there were still troubling clauses in the Report that overlooked some submissions we felt were equally paramount. Through one of our eminent members of the clergy, who was among those who had submitted as well, and conferring among ourselves, he approached the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs to find out what their position would be on the remaining issues in the Report.

Although the so called “Smart Eagles” who apparently informed Ms Laura Miti about our meeting with the three Honorable Members of Parliament, who were also members of the Select Committee, misrepresented the scenario; and that is bound to happen when firsthand facts are not sought for. Our meeting with the Honorable MP’s was with only sixteen (16) of us Clergy, who individually responded to the invitation to discuss the Report of the Select Committee.

It was the day after, that we mobilized the Lusaka Pastors’ Fellowship, which is quoted as 200 +, to gather at a Church Facility, so that we could brief them on our encounter with the Representatives of the Select Committee, and inform them of the serious outstanding issues in the Report, which required us to emphatically discuss with respective MP’s around the country, but that was to be preceded by a nationwide sensitization process, until Parliament reconvenes in February, to debate the Report from the Select Committee.

Ms Miti states, “In short, all 200 + clergy allowed ruling party actors to lie to them that the Select Committee Report replaces the stunning evil of Bill 10 (which Bill was vociferously defended by the 3 men who spoke to them).” It’s laughable that we have been relegated to being daft and uninformed clergy, when actually the opposite was true of our interrogating the Honorable MP’s, and pressing them to explain and clarify some troubling clauses, especially the ones we felt were cardinal, among others that we had submitted to the Select Committee. If Ms Miti’s sources were forthright, they should have informed her of how tenaciously we interrogated the Honorable MP’s. Of course, they equally and fervently, with much detail, explained their position. This was a meeting-of-the-minds, because those who know some of us, would attest to the fact that we are intellectuals, and well-read, in our own right, who will not be fed with half-baked presentations, as our personal credentials confirm that.

Ms Miti states, “At the end of the meeting, the pastors produced a statement encouraging MPs to support the Select Committee Report in which, they say, they saw no wrong. Well, at least that is what Smart Eagles tells us.” I am sorry to inform you Ms Miti that the so-called Smart Eagles lied to you on this point. I was part of the meeting from beginning to end, and at no point did we compile a statement and give it to the 3 Honorable MP’s. Unless someone, unbeknown to me personally, sneaked in such a statement outside our forum. We instead affirmed the fact that we were glad that most of what we had submitted had been adopted (almost 90%). But we also told them that on the outstanding issues they chose to reject, we would lobby MP’s, as Clergy, around the country, so that as they come to sit in February, our views as representative clergy, would be loud and clear. In fact, we categorically stated to them that we were actually beginning with them, that they should hear us, loud and clear, on the issues that were still outstanding from our point of view. Friends, that’s democracy! Express yourselves and lobby, with appropriate individuals, and in this case Parliamentarians, if you are not happy about any national issue Parliament may be dealing with, then go ahead and influence their final results by reasoned and unequivocal views on what you deem significant. That’s not a crime! But we seem to have committed a crime by some of our friends who want us to be their surrogates instead, if it were possible.

Ms Miti states, “It is one thing for ordinary members of the public to be manipulated to believe a grand lie. That clergy who should be adept at questioning what they hear and reading scripture to see what is true can fail to read up on how legislation works, is tragic. When clergy gobble up a falsehood they could easily verify, one fears for their flock.” What an insult to our intelligence being exhibited in this statement! Unfortunately, it seems popular to demean and denigrate anyone who takes a divergent view; and personally I am not surprised. It would be prudent to research on what kind of congregations some of us are pastoring, if one is to conclude that they “fear for their flock” Unless, the corner on intellectualism resides only in those who tout Ms Miti’s views. It does not appear that the above statement exudes objectivity. What specific lies did we gobble up? We are alive to procedures of Parliament, as non-Parliamentarians; and are well-learned in the laid down processes, otherwise we could have failed to even scrutinize the Constitution Amendment Bill of 2019, to make intelligent submissions. Our submissions, and others by our fraternal brothers and sisters, are there for all to read and assess our level of engagement.

Ms Miti states, “To Pastor Mbulo and the 200 clergy I say – the only document on the floor of the House is Bill 10. Read it for yourselves for goodness sake. Understand how the Committee system works. Stop being used to lead your members and the nation into lazy and unquestioning acceptance of all that comes from power holders. Bill 10 is evil and very much alive. Read!” Wow! Should I even say much about this outburst? Suffice to say, reading is our forte! Do some objective research on us, and what capacities the Lord has endowed upon us, then you come back and make the same statement you have made here. I think you have gotten my point!

As EFZ Subcommittee, we made submissions, amidst insults from those who thought diverging from their views rendered us unintelligent, and many unpalatable characterizations of being surrogates of the ruling political party were railed at us, and that we were pandering, as hired guns, to those who had paid us, because we are a bunch of hungry and poor preachers. I must confess that at times I really chuckle at how someone may consider me to be poor, and it’s not because I want to parade myself as economically sound. But has it ever occurred to them that some of us are well economically, and are even building further our own personal and family net-worth, after we have been through decades of advancing our lives both in the diaspora, and now back here at home. If you so choose, you can ask those who have known us personally. Also, does it ever come across that even the Ministries we lead, we may have initially invested our own personal resources to bring them to where they are today; and with integrity are accountable for all that pertains to these Ministries? And someone can have the audacity to accuse us that we need to be manipulated by bribes or steal from our Ministries, in order to take a position or opinion on national issues?

I have failed to understand our Zambian reasoning that anyone who seems to agree with one’s nemesis, they must be paid by their nemesis to regurgitate their master’s agenda. Of interest is to note that the ONLY ones accused, by perception, without facts, are those who seem to agree with some, not all, that the ruling party stands for. It has never occurred to us Zambians that this same wrong perception, if it were always true, may equally be applicable to anyone who aligns themselves with the political opposition’s views, that they may have been paid to tout their political opposition party’s views. What an unfortunate scenario! Zambians, we should be above such base thinking; and justly consider that someone doesn’t need to be paid to express their personal opinion on national matters.

We will do all that’s possible to make our independent and objective voice heard in our Republic, as sons and daughters of Mother Zambia, on matters of national concern, and no particular person or grouping will shut us down.

Get used to it!