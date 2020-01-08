Capital Impact Church Overseer, Bishop George Mbulo, and 200 other pastors, of the Pentecostal sector of the church I would imagine, were gathered by the Ministry of Religion to hear about Bill 10 from Kabwe MP, Tutwa Ngulube, Chembe MP, Sebestian Kopulande and Government Chief Whip Brian Mundubile.

At the end of the meeting, the pastors produced a statement encouraging MPs to support the Select Committee Report in which, they say, they saw no wrong. Well, at least that is what Smart Eagles tells us.

In short, all 200 + clergy allowed ruling party actors to lie to them that the Select Committee Report replaces the stunning evil of Bill 10 (which Bill was vociferously defended by the 3 men who spoke to them).

Tutwa and others, you see, are trying to convince the nation that Bill 10 is no longer under consideration having been replaced by a report which is purely advisory and which history shows can be ignored in its entirety, by the House.

To Bishop Mbulo and the other clergy, I would like to give this verse:

“Now the Berean Jews were of more noble character than those in Thessalonica, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true. – Acts 17:11”.

It is one thing for ordinary members of the public to be manipulated to believe a grand lie. That clergy who should be adept at questioning what they hear and reading scripture to see what is true can fail to read up on how legislation works, is tragic. When clergy gobble up a falsehood they could easily verify, one fears for their flock.

To Pastor Mbulo and the 200 clergy I say – the only document on the floor of the House is Bill 10. Read it for yourselves for goodness sake. Understand how the Committee system works.

Stop being used to lead your members and the nation into lazy and unquestioning acceptance of all that comes from power holders. Bill 10 is evil and very much alive.

Read!

#HandsOffOurConstitution