A 27-year-old pastor of Chelstone area has appeared in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing speakers, a mixer, microphones, among other items, all worth over K90,000 belonging to El Shaddai Ministries Church.

Michael Zulu, who is facing one count of theft, has, however, denied the charge.

Particulars of the offence in this matter are that on December 12, last year in Lusaka, Zulu stole two TBL speakers, a mixer, an amplifier, a receiver, three microphones, a keyboard, a connector cable and a gross machine, altogether valued at K95,000, the property of El Shadai Ministries Church.

When the matter came up for plea before Lusaka Magistrate Alice Walusiku, Thursday, Zulu pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him.

The matter comes up on February 3, this year, for trial.

In another matter, two employees of Pembe Milling Company and two others have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing bags of flour meal and wheat.

In this matter, Fred Chola, 30, of farm 88, off Mugwi Road in Lusaka is jointly-charged with Jacob Mulenga, 24, a general worker, Lastock Chiluba, 43, a businessman of Kannada Township and Apton Tembo, 39, a driver of Barlastone in Lusaka with two counts of theft.

In count one, it is alleged that on December 18, 2019 in Lusaka, Chola and Mulenga, being persons employed as general workers by Pembe Milling Company, stole 41 by 50Kg bags of wheat and six by 50Kg bags of flour meal, all valued at K15,631.75, the property of the said employer.

In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Chiluba and Tembo, while working with others unknown, stole 41 by 50Kg bags of wheat and six by 50Kg bags of flour meal, all valued at K15,631.75, the property of the said employer.