PASTOR KILLS A DOG , EATS IT RAW IN CHURCH , FEEDS IT TO MEMBERS IN KANYE BOTSWANA.

A pastor is still making the rounds online after doing an unexpected thing during church service on Sunday.

Apostle Kenneth popularly called Kenny of the Divine Fruit Church of Christ, Kanye in Botswana, killed a dog and ate it raw in the church after claiming it has been blessed.

The church members were not left out as some partook in eating the raw meat including a little baby.

Sharing pictures from the service on the church’s official Facebook page, the below caption was written;

”Eat of me, whoever eats of me will never die. No one will force you to partake but that which I give is of my Spirit to confirm my word. When you eat of me it will be unto perfection.

Nothing can be given unto you unless it is given by the Father. If I eat you have already eaten because you believe in me.

We eat everything, if it is blessed it is approved.”