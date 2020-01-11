A SOUTH AFRICAN PASTOR MBORO SAYS HE HAS KILLED SATAN IN HELL.

A South African Pastor Mboro who became popular in 2010 for having a phone call with Jesus Christ says he was in hell and killed the devil.

Posting on his Facebook page, Pastor Mboro stated that he has saved alot of people who were about to be braiied by Satan in his book of pain.

The Pastor says he was shocked to meet some South African Politicians who are living a lavishing life on Earth waiting to be braaied by Satan.

“when I got to hell there was a queue of millions of people waiting to be braai’d by Satan. I even saw some prominent South African politicians”

“I was so shocked because they lived like angels here on earth. I thought they went to heaven. When Satan saw me he panicked and directed his army to kill me. Like Samson in the Bible, I defeated them. Satan was my last victim”. Pastor Mboro wrote on his Facebook page.

In 2010, Pastor Mboro made international headlines after saying he has a Phone call with Jesus Christ alongside Elijah and Moses.