By SMART EAGLES

Opposition New Congress Party (NCP) Leader Peter Chanda has urged opposition political parties to respect President Edgar Lungu as they participate in politics.

Speaking when he featured on 5FM’s “burning issue” radio programme, Pastor Chanda slammed the opposition leaders who are fond of criticizing the PF government on everything and ignoring the numerous developmental projects it has spread in all the corners of the country.

He stressed the need for the opposition to offer alternatives instead of focusing their energies on criticizing the government.

Meanwhile, pastor Chanda commended President Edgar Lungu for the robust infrastructure development in the country.

Pastor Chanda reiterated that the President is eligible to contest the August 12 elections.

The opposition leader added that the eligibility issue was long settled by the Constitutional court.