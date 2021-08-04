NEW CONGRESS PARTY PRESIDENT PASTOR PETER CHANDA CONDEMNS STATEMENT ISSUED BY BISHOP JOE IMAKANDO

… urges him to join politics if he thinks he has what it takes to be in the political arena

Lusaka Wednesday, August 04, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

New Congress Party President Pastor Peter Chanda has condemned in strongest terms the statement issued by Bread of International overseer Bishop Joe Imakando insinuating that there is need for change in the country.

Addressing the press in Lusaka, Pastor Chanda bemoaned that the clergy both in the country and abroad have abandoned the preaching of the gospel, but have focused on preaching politics and elections.

He lamented that prophets from Zambia and some from Nigeria are busy preaching about what will happen before and after the August 12th general elections.

“Bishop Imakando is a man i have respected for a long time, but today he has proved that he is politically inclined to a named political party,” he said.

“The Bishop is on record of having said that there is need for change, because certain things are not working out,”.

Pastor Chanda said the Bishop is also on record of saying that he has heard the complaints of the Zambian people from all walks of life.

The New Congress Party Leader has since challenged Bishop Imakando to leave the pulpit and join politics now that he has proved to the nation that he is a politician and not a clergy.

“Men of God need to understand that there is a limit to which they can do things when operating as clergy,” Pastor Chanda said.

He stated that it is not right for the clergy to mislead the Zambian people, further calling upon church leaders to make responsible statements.

“It is morally wrong for a man of God to begin to campaign with impunity,” he said.

Pastor Chanda has since called on the Bishop to retract the statement and act neutral.

#SmartEagles2021