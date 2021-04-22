MAKEMBO HOSPITALISED, IN NEED OF HELP

APRIL 22, 2021

Zambia Sports Fans Association -ZASPOFA- Patron PETER MAKEMBO is appealing to well-wishers to help him raise over 1-Hundred Thousand kwacha which is needed for an emergency Spine operation.

MAKEMBO who is currently admitted at Saint John’s Hospital in Lusaka says his health is deteriorating, adding that if nothing is done immediately, he will be confined to a wheelchair.

And narrating his ordeal, MAKEMBO said no amount has been raised so far, from the time he made his first plea.

He said getting early treatment will help him get back on his feet.

MAKEMBO also disclosed that he is having challenges with mobility due to the spine problem.

He said he is hoping resources can be mobilised so that his treatment and recovery journey can start.