Kirinyaga, Kenya: Pastor sentenced to 140 years in jail for defiling his two daughters

Friday January 15, 2021

A pastor in Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga County who pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating his two teenage daughters aged 14 and 16 years has been sentenced to 140 years in jail.

Appearing before Baricho Senior Principal Magistrste Anthony Mwicigi, the offender was slapped with a 70-year jail term for sexually assaulting each of the girls. The court ruled that the sentence will run consecutively, this leaving the man with 140 years behind bars.

The accused aged 51 admitted the offence on January 5 and was remanded until Thursday, January 7. He blamed the devil for his offences and asked for forgiveness from his children and the court.

The first girl is pregnant with a 7-month old baby and the other a 5-month old baby.