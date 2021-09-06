There appears to be serious disbelief and discontainment with SDA Church President, Samuel Sinyangwe over the outcome of 2021 General Elections.

Pastor Sinyangwe yesterday preached a toxic message with the title “Are you a Pastor”.

Pastor Sinyangwe is not happy that Edgar Lungu did not win the August 2021 Presidential Election.

The man started his sermon very well but how he ended up political is something a visitor to the ceremony says “failed to understand”.

“As a congregant who went to witness the ordination of my friend who is a Pastor at Emmasdale SDA Church, I couldn’t believe that the Pastor accused SDA Church members of cheating Mr. Lungu that they would vote for him but voted for someone else”.

“You Adventists cheated the government that you will work with them yet you voted for another. You are not Christians. It is better to make churches in our tribes,” he said as I wondered whether I was in an SDA Church or at a PF sponsored event.

“It looks like maybe he had assured the previous regime of his members support but the out come has or could have left him devastated. He went on to preach about how this election has divided the SDA Church and from where I was, I could see some people disapproving what he was saying,” said the source.