Pastor to hang for murdering his pregnant girlfriend

Saturday August 15, 2020

A preacher, who killed his girlfriend eight years ago, will spend his life in prison after the Court of Appeal upheld death sentence that was imposed by the trial court.

Pastor Paul Ng’ang’a Wanjiru of Well of Faith Ministries in Gatina, Dagoretti, was found guilty of murdering Caroline Chanjira in 2012 following a spat over child support.

Evidence by government pathologist, Dr Johansen Oduor showed that Chanjira died because of a head injury. The victim also had neck injuries which the pathologist said were caused by an iron cable in an attempt to strangulate.

She had stab wounds on the forehead and face caused by a pointed or sharp object and defensive injuries on the back of her hand, indicating there was a struggle.

While giving their evidence, the prosecution said that after the attack, the victim sought help from some security guards who were on their way to Racecourse, Karen.

The victim informed them that she had been assaulted by three people in a vehicle that they had just passed.

The security guards drove back and found Pastor Wanjiru and his guitarist James Mutunga. Their clothes were drenched in blood.

Pastor Wanjiru and Mutunga explained that they had just been attacked by thugs and requested the security guards to take them to a police station. The guards agreed to do so, but Pastor Wanjiru requested to lock his car first.

Instead, he disappeared into the forest on Ngong road.

The victim succumbed to her injuries within a few hours of the assault in the Intensive Care Unit at Kenyatta National Hospital.

At the time of her death, Chanjira, who was an employee of a city hotel, was four months pregnant and a mother of another child aged eight at that time.

Source: Daily Nation – Kenya