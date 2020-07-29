By Daily Star Reporter

Ministry of Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Ronald Simwinga has denied committing adultery with a Lusaka woman, Musamba Mulenga, who has been sued by her husband for divorce.

This is a matter in which businessman Lombe Okpara has asked the Lusaka High Court to dissolve his marriage to Musamba on grounds that she committed adultery with Simwinga and former Central Province deputy permanent secretary Patrick Mwanawasa.

Okpara has also cited Simwinga and Mwanawasa as first and second co-respondents in the case.

According to his petition for the dissolution of marriage, Okpara claimed that his wife of eight years admitted committing adultery with Simwinga and Mwanawasa.

He alleged that on November 3, 2018, his wife and Mwanawasa spent time together at a short-term rented Duplex Apartment situated on Lukanga road in Roma township.

Okpara stated that his wife and Mwanawasa spent about five hours in the said apartment from 17:00 hours to 21:45 hours after which Mwanawasa allegedly complained of pain on his manhood following the alleged sexual encounter.

He also alleged unreasonable behaviour against his wife, claiming that she arranged and hosted a party for Simwinga at her sister’s house and convinced him that it was a kind gesture to appreciate Simwinga for the favours that he did for her family.

But in his answer to the petition filed in the Lusaka High Court, Simwinga denied committing adultery with Musamba, adding that he shall put Okpara to strict proof over his allegations against him.

He denied ever being invited for a party and said he would state at trial that he had only attended a luncheon at the home of the Musamba’s elder sister, with whom they are good friends.

Simwinga also denied leaving his house keys with Musamba.

He submitted that Okpara has failed to show how he and Musamba allegedly committed adultery in his petition.

“The first co-respondent (Simwinga) objects to the prayers contained in the petition as the petitioner (Okpara) has failed to establish adultery and it will be unjust if the petitioner were to be awarded damages,” Simwinga stated.

He asked the court to dismiss the claim against him for being frivolous and malicious.