PATRICK MWANAWASA DRUMS UP SUPPORT FOR PRESIDENT LUNGU AND PF IN NDOLA

…says President Lungu has delivered on campaign promises and deserves to be re-elected…

Smart Eagles Reporter

Son to late President Levy Mwanawasa , Mr Patrick Mwanwasa has urged the people of Ndola Central Constituency, Copperbelt and Zambia to vote for President Lungu in the forth coming General elections slated for Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Speaking in Ndola yesterday were he was on the campaign trail , drumming up support for President Lungu and the Ndola Parliamentary Candidate Brenda Mwamba Chilufya, Patrick who is former Central Province Deputy Permanent Secretary said President Lungu had done a lot for the women FOLK in the nation and therefore deserved their 100% support in the forth coming elections.

He said it was only under the leadership of President Lungu that women in the nation had been allowed to come into their own and be counted as equal partners in National Development.

He said the adoptions of several women at all levels including the selection of the running mate in Prof. Nkandu Luo demonstrated that the President means well for the women folk in the nation.

Meanwhile Mr Mwanawasa has urged the people of Ndola Central Constituency to vote for the PF Candidate Madam Brenda Mwamba Chilufya because she will deliver to the expectations of the people .

Mr Mwanwasa was in the company of Mr Francis Chipasha who also urged the people of Ndola to turn out in large numbers to vote for President Lungu and the PF on August 12.

#Smarteagles2021