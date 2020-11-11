By Laura Miti

Yesterday, a young man was arrested in Kabwe for holding a lone protest on the dog’s dinner of a voter registration process the ECZ is putting up.

We actually all should be asking questions.

This electoral mess playing out before our eyes is not the kind of thing we bring our famed Zambian passivity to.

An election is being systematically delegitimised right before our eyes.

If this job is too big for Patrick Nshindano, he should resign and the registration postponed.

Problem is I fear this – 10 people registered in a day, people queueing for hours before giving up, rules changed every day -could be deliberate disenfranchisement of voters.

I don’t think Patrick and Judge Chulu should be allowed to get away with this anarchy on steroids on an issue that affects the very stability of Zambia.

– Laura.

MY ANSWER TO YOUR CONCERNS LAURA IS:

He Nshindano and Chulu are malicious. Had evil Bill 10 passed you could have seen how they were together with PF going to tear down the Country at all levels and that is why with Kampyongo and Kanganja they had to purchase trucks for mass holding and detentions of opposition members. It was all part of Bill 10 package.

Ask yourselves why is it that PF hooligans are not marauding these centres!? Where are they?