PATRIOTIC FRONT CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT ELECT MR HAKAINDE HICHILEMA

This is contained in a Press Statement by PF Deputy Media Director Mr Edwin Lifwekelo

PRESS STATEMENT.

(Immediate Release)

Monday 16/08/2021.

The Patriotic Front Party would like to congratulate the President – elect, Mr Hakainde Hichilema on his deserved victory.

As for the Patriotic Front Party, it is time for introspection, let us search our hearts and seek God’s face, we still have a part to play as the largest opposition Political Party in Zambia.

We urge our members to remain disciplined and united as we wait for the Party’s guidance on the way forward.

UPND, you have a nation to protect and to develop, the people of Zambia are highly expectant especially the youths and the marginalized Zambians who deserve better. Congratulations once again UPND and Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

The Party also Congratulates our out going Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu for running a peaceful general election and his immense contribution to our political and economic space. You have run a good race, politics is about contestation of ideas,it’s about self service. Thank you President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for your service.

Edwin Lifwekelo.

PF Deputy Media Director