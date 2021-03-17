PATRIOTIC FRONT LOSES PROMINENT CHOMA MOBILISER TO MOVEMENT FOR DEMOCRATIC CHANGE

…makes the cut to the opposition MDC highest decision making organ.

Former aspiring candidate for the Patriotic Front, (PF) Choma District vice Chairmanship, Dr. Godfrey Bbalo has joined the Movement for Democratic Change, (MDC) national executive body.

Bbalo is among three members elected to the MDC National Executive Committee in Southern Province along with Mary Ngoma and Peter Matubulani in Wednesday’s Peoples’ National Conference.

In an interview shortly after his election, Bbalo said the MDC has demonstrated maturity through a peaceful elective congress in all ten provinces barely seven months after its launch.

He charges that the MDC will take the political space by storm going by the response from the grass root, adding that every party in this election has the same opportunity to win depending on its message.

Asked when he defected from the PF, Bbalo declined to disclose – but says he had made up his mind way back.

Bbalo, who has been heavily mobilising the PF in Mbabala Constituency, says the ruling party has destroyed itself in the area and promises to hit the grassroots for his new party.

Meanwhile, Choma District PF Chairperson, Kenneth Moola tells Byta FM that the ruling party values every member, but says Bbalo has a democratic right to choose a preferred party.

He, however, suspects the new MDC NEC member defected because of frustrations after losing his PF district vice chairmanship bid.

Moola adds that the ruling party will not feel Bbalo’s gap because it has continued gaining numbers through defections in the district.