Chiengi 26th July 2020

Patriotic Front Party Buying Voters Cards in CHIENGI by-election

Electoral fraud, sometimes referred to as election fraud, election manipulation or vote rigging, is illegal interference with the process of an election, either by increasing the vote share of the favored candidate, depressing the vote share of the rival candidates, or both. What exactly constitutes electoral fraud varies from election to election.

We have unearthed a scheme by the PF in Chiengi, they are approaching Chiengi residence and are offering them zmk 500=00 each in exchange for voters cards.

We have since gotten hold of 65 Chiengi Members who have since received cash from some named PF official dishing the money.

As the National Democratic Congress Party we have since launched a complaint to the Electoral Commission of Zambia to look in to this issue.

The PF have sensed defeat in the Chiengi by-election hence using desperate measures.

We appeal to our members in Chiengi to guard their voters cards from the unscrupulous PF.

Issued by: NDC Media Department