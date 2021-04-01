PATRIOTIC FRONT PF ‘EDGAR C. LUNGU BRANCH’ IN KALULUSHI CONSTITUENCY DEFECT TO UPND

Wednesday, March 31

United Party For National Development UPND Copperbelt Provincial women wing which was led by the provincial Vice Chairlady Mrs Patricia Mwaanga this afternoon held women mobilization meeting in kalulushi constituency.

During the meeting, UPND Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairlady Mrs Mwaanga who was accompanied by the provincial trustee Mrs Indiana Musonda, and Mrs Ireen Cheelo trustee from the women wing received over 48 women from the ruling Patriotic Front PF’s Edgar C. Lungu branch who have defected to join the ever growing United Party For National Development UPND in Kalulushi constituency, citing poor economic management by the PF government.

The women who were led by Edgar C. Lungu branch chairlady have since pledged to go flat out and massively mobilize votes for president Hakahinde Hichilema and the UPND ahead of the forthcoming August 12 general elections.

And UPND Copperbelt Provincial Vice Chairlady Mrs Mwaanga who received the defectors thanked them for making the right decision at the right time.

Mrs Mwaanga further called on the UPND leadership in the constituency to embrace new members and work with them to ensure UPND emerge victorious in the August 2021 general elections.

By//

*Cde Emmanuel Mwansa*

*Kitwe District IPS In Charge Of Media*