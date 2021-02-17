PATRIOTIC FRONT’S BRAVE MWEETWA CHALLENGES LONG SERVING SOUTH MPs TO GIVE WAY TO FRESH BLOOD

Patriotic Front, (PF) member, Brave Mwetwa has challenged long serving Members of Parliament in Southern Province to give space to fresh blood in the 2021 General Elections.

Mweetwa cites among others Monze Central lawmaker, Jack Mwiimbu and his Mazabuka Central counterpart, Garry Nkombo including Choma Central’s Cornelius Mweetwa.

He tells Byta FM News that the trio should not contest the August 12 general elections to give chance to new candidates, adding that they have overstayed in Parliament.

Mweetwa, however, challenges the trio to contest in Lusaka to prove the popularity of the UPND, further refuting claims of the wind of change in the country.

But Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Garry Nkombo recently told BYTA FM News that he is ready to leave the Mazabuka Central seat if the people no longer need his services -Byta FM Zambia