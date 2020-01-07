By the ZamFoot Crew

Zambia national team striker Patson Daka has explained the meaning behind his famous goal celebration where he he covers his face using his right hand.

According to a post on his social media platforms, The celebration has a religious meaning to it as it symbolises putting on the full armor of God.

“What my celebration means.

Ephesians 6:11

Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.” Patson posted on Social media.

The 21-year-old has been in fantastic form for his club, Redbull Salzburg and has been involved in 23 goals for the Austrian giants (17 goals and 6 assists ) in all Competitions.

November 2019 was the best month for the 2017 CAF young player of the year as he scored four times with two assists in five games despite playing only 219 minutes in November meaning he scored a goal or assisted every 36.5 minutes he was on the pitch.

His incredible return in November earned him the Salzburg player of the month and the Sky Sports Austria Tipico Bundesliga player of the month accolades. Daka has managed 2 hat-tricks so far this season against Mattersberg and Brian Mwila’s SCR Altach.

The Kafue Celtic product is currently on holiday in Zambia and will return to action with his club later this month.

