PRESS RELEASE

As Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions we would like to dispel the story making rounds in the social media as a blatant rumour. As you may be aware Patson is pursuing a professional football career in Europe and has had no personal contact with our boxer. We are also of the opinion that this story was not originated by either Parson or indeed Catherine.

Furthermore we are consulting our lawyers on the possibility of litigation. The story has caused a lot of mental distress and anguish for Catherine.

As Catherine’s managers and promoters we shall also be engaging ZICTA and other relevant authorities to try and trace the origin of this malicious story with a view of prosecution.

For any queries kindly contact Mr Chris Malunga on 0978355121

Issued by Ben Saili

Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotion’s Administrative Secretary