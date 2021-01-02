WITH the arrival of January 2021 transfer window, British based news and website media ‘The Guardian’ has mentioned English Premier League heavyweights Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham to be all interested in the Zambia international striker Patson Daka of Redbull Salzburg.

Below is a statement by ‘The Guardian’ through their website theguardian.com.

The Zambia striker has filled the sizeable boots of Erling Braut Haaland since he departed Red Bull Salzburg and, after the sale of the playmaker Dominik Szoboszlai to RB Leipzig, Daka is likely to be the next one off the production line.

Patson Daka

He has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season after helping his club to a seventh straight league title and has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City among those said to be interested in making him the first Zambian to play in England’s top flight since Emmanuel Mayuka at Southampton in 2014.