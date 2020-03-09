By Aaron Mubanga Jnr| Monday, 9th March 2020

Zambian striker Patson Daka has long been known for his humbleness and good heart at least for those fortunate enough to know the young striker personally.

From inspiring kids who dream of taking up football as a career, donating to charity and organizing matches for the sole purpose of raising money for a good cause, Patson Daka has been involved in making a change in his community for some time now.

Daka has continued his good nature and is now making dreams come true for fans in Austria.

The 2017 CAF young player of the year’s recent stunt was making Redbull Salzburg fan Tobias’ dream of taking a picture and having a Patson Daka match day shirt come true.

The youngster who is also a football player for USK St. Michael and his friend went to Salzburg’s home match against Sturm Graz with a poster looking to get the attention of the Zambian forward written ‘Daka can we take a photo and maybe have your trikot (shirt)’.

After the match, Daka obliged and took a photo with the two and gave them his shirt.

The former Power Dynamos player was on target on the day netting Salzburg’s second goal as they cruised to a 2-0 win. The goal was his 17th in the league meaning has now been involved in 29 goals overall with 20 goals and nine assists to his name for the Austrian Bundesliga defending Champions.

(ZamFoot Crew)