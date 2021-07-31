What a game for Patson Daka

60′ Comes on as one of the nine substitutes with Leicester 2-nil down.

75′ Assists Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for Leicester to pull one back.

77′ Calmly finishes off Marc Albrighton’s brilliant through pass.

89′ Races towards the ball with electric pace and is brought down by the QPR goalkeeper for the penalty. Kelechi Iheanacho converts to put Leicester level at 3-3.

Patson Daka scored his first ever goal in Leicester colors as they came back from two goals down to draw 3-3 away to second tier outfit Queens Park Rangers in a preseason club friendly played this afternoon.

Daka came on in the 60th minute alongside eight other players when Leicester were trailing 2-0. He was heavily involved in the first goal as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pulled one back in the 75th minute.

The Zambian goal poacher grabbed his maiden goal with a left footed finish via a delightful Marc Albrighton through ball. QPR restored their lead four minutes later as the ‘Foxes’ stared at a possible third consecutive preseason friendly defeat.

However, it was Daka again as he sprinted towards the ball with massive pace and was brought down in the box by the QPR goalkeeper. Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up and equalised as the game ended 3-3.

Leicester’s next preseason friendly will be on Wednesday when they host Spanish topside Villarreal at the King Power Stadium.

Congratulations PD29