Victor Ng’andu wrote…

PATSON DAKA SET FOR MILAN SWITCH?

Zambia’s free-scoring forward Patson Daka could be in line for a move to Serie A giants AC Milan ahead of the 2020/21 season.

According to Sempre Milan, the Italian side have a ‘good chance’ of landing the 21-year-old.

Ralf Rangnick, who is the current head of sport development with Red Bull, is set to be appointed as Milan’s new head coach and technical director at the end of the season according to Sky in Italy.

His appointment will reportedly improve the chances of the Rossoneri landing players from both RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Daka has been in superb form for Salzburg this season and was named as the club’s player of the championship round.

He has scored 27 goals and assisted a further 12 in 45 appearances across all competitions this season.