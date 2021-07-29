Patson Daka Still Searching The Target; Plays 45 Minutes in Leicester 1-0 Defeat To Wycombe

Chipolopolo striker Patson Daka is still in search of his first goal for Leicester City after playing another 45 minutes in a pre-season warm match against Wycombe Wanderers.

The English Premiership side lost 1-0 with Daka and Jamie Vardy partnering in the first 45 minutes. The duo was substituted at half-time when the coach introduced a complete new set of players.

Daka and Vardy were replaced by James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho respectively. Leicester are still awaiting their first goal of pre-season after they followed up a 0-0 draw against Burton with a 1-0 defeat by Wycombe.

Wycombe’s Daryl Horgan netted the winner in the 80th minute with a cool finish into the bottom corner from just inside the box.

Brendan Rodgers made 11 changes at half-time, as he did in the game against Burton.

Picture Credit: Leicester City Media