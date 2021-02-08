PAUL KABUSWE 300 PF MEMBERS DITCH PF AND JOIN UPND

Former Chililabombwe Mayor, MR Kabuswe and 300 PF Members yesterday ditched PF and joined UPND.

Announcing his resignation at the UPND Secretariat in Kitwe yesterday ,Mr Kabuswe Chongo, who was full of energy and with message of unit, clearly stated that, Hakainde Hichilema is the only hope zambians should look upto at this difficult time.

“I have spoken to President Hakainde Hichilema before and I can tell you, the Man means well for this Country, PF have failed to govern, they must go”, he said, ” This is not time to fight but join forces to remove PF, time is running out”.

Mr Kabuswe said his coming in the UPND means serious business and working together UPND will win these coming elections in Chililabombwe. He also assured the Leadership that he will be loyal both to the party and the general membership.

Welcoming him, acting Provincial Chairman Mr Kolala Kabangwa , thanked Mr Kabuswe and other members for making a right decision and asked him to be free to participate in every activity of the party because every member is important whether old or new.

Early, Chililabombwe District Chairman Man, Mr Mahongo said that, the coming of honorable Kabuswe will help the party grow at a larger scale because the net will be cast wide.

Honorable Kabuswe and other defectors were accompanied by District, Constituncy and Ward officials and were received by provincial officials,Mr Kolala acting Provincial Chairman, Mr Nyeleti, Acting Provincial Secretary, Mr Mwaza Provincial IPS and many others.

CIC PRESS TEAM.