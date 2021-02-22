PAUL KAGAME TELLS AFRICA LEADERS TO CONTINUE THE LATE MUAMMAR GADDAFI’S VISION ABOUT THE AFRICAN CURRENCY WHICH WILL REVIVE THE ECONOMY IN AFRICA.

AS LONG AS EUROPE AND AMERICA CONTROL OUR MONEY, THEY WILL CONTROL OUR ECONOMY: WE NEED AFRICAN COMMON CURRENCY BACKED BY OUR RESOURCES NOT BY DOLLAR OR BY EURO

Africa may never be able to build any of the prosperous economies we built in the past because we are nearly working entirely to support the economies of others while every value we have on our land is made to be taken away for free.

You may like to ask the next person to you this question: “why do African countries sell their product to America in Dollars, to EU countries in Euros, and to China in Yuan?”

The obvious answer you are likely to receive is: Because we need foreign exchange!

But, if we need foreign exchange (their currency) to demand for what they have of which we are in need, why don’t they also need foreign exchange (our currency) to demand for what we have of which they are in need?

We want foreign currency, they want our value.

We have been Programmed into thinking that their paper is either more valuable or equally in value to our valuable resources and goods. But our paper worth nothing to their resources and goods.

But, the truth of the concept of paper money is that it only worth the value of goods or resources you own not that of others. This is the reason why Britain sells her products to US, EU, Africa or any other country in the British Pounds Sterling, Germany sells her products in Euros to Everyone including the US and China. When China want to own a share of the US Economy, it had to produce goods and values and sell them on the US market to obtain US dollars in order to use that dollar to obtain a share of the US economy through bonds and bills. China doesn’t sell her product to America and pack US dollars to Chinese.

Our economic management teams must begin to understand that, no matter how little our resources may look in their eyes in their understanding, they are not valuess so they must be sold in our currencies. To allow them to be sold in the currencies of others means that