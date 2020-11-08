MOONGA ATTACKS THOSE QUESTIONING LUNGU’S ELIGIBILITY AS CHARLATANS, NINCOMPOOPS, MINIONS AND HUNGRY SOULS…whether they like it or not Lungu will stand in 2021

By Patson Chilemba

Paul Moonga has described the people questioning President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility as charlatans, minions and nincompoops, picking out John Sangwa as someone who has been hit hard by hunger.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Moonga, the Lusaka provincial chairperson, said whether people liked it or not, President Lungu would stand in 2021, saying his presidency from 2015-2016 did not amount to a term. But State Counsel Sangwa has argued that the constitution states that when one has twice held office, they are not eligible to stand again.

However, Moonga said those in the PF understood the law better than lawyers like Sangwa.

“There is nothing in that constitution about swearing in, it talks about about the term of a president,” Moonga said. “So you have the Sangwa’s and group and all their minions, the (Fred) Mmembe’s (Socialist Party presidential candidate), charlatans nincompoops is that Edgar Chagwa Lungu they can’t beat him, that’s all they are worried (about).”

Moonga said those in the opposition were scared of President Lungu because “the man has performed beyond any human being in transforming the county.”

“That’s Mr Sangwa? The young man is broke when you are broke you become a bit confused upstairs because bill 10 had nothing to do with the presidential candidature. It had to do with women…why are they so scared of our president?” Moonga asked, however, bill 10 wanted to include a clause where ones nomination could not be challenged. “I know they are scared they have diarrhea whenever they sleep they see Edgar Chagwa Lungu in their dreams.”

Moonga claimed that President Lungu was a man without wrinkles nor skeletons around him, saying that was what those against him feared.

“They should focus on what they should tell the people of Zambia why they should be elected instead of focusing about who should stand. What nonsense…why have they lost seven vice-presidents? That should worry them, not worrying about Edgar Chagwa Lungu up to now they have failed to have a replacement for GBM,” Moonga said. “And they are saying he must go what has he done to go? To go where? He’s our candidate. Let them be ready for ECL he’s coming reloaded, and for Lusaka we endorse him our sole candidate 2021. And we understand the constitution beyond some of these lawyers, Sangwa nae ni Sangwapo umwaiche ulya njala yamunyokola ndalama zasila (suffering has hit Sangwa hard, his money has finished).”

And Moonga has echoed PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri’s observation that members of parliament who have served more than three parliamentary terms must cede their positions to the youths and the women.

“Now what is it in an MP that after 20 years you want to go back? Like Jack Mwiimbu awee bazibeko vochita wee (Leader of the opposition in Parliament and Monze UPND MP must find other things to do),” he said.

Asked about Kabwata member of parliament And Justice minister Given Lubinda who is into his fourth term and reportedly being challenged for the Kabwata seat by Clement Tembo, Moonga said: “Tembo is not challenging anybody he is simply going to apply for a seat and I know honourable Lubinda is honourable enough, he knows what he’s doing so I cannot preempt, he’s a very honourable man not like Jack Mwiimbu that I can tell you. He’s very very honourable sali monga mu Tonga munzanga wamu Monze (he’s not like my fellow tribesmen Jack Mwiimbu).” -Daily Revelation