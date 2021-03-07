

Copperbelt~ Kalulushi

Paul Moonga insulted the integrity of concourt judges ~Banda Sakanya

Addressing journalists at his office on Friday, Moonga said the opposition is seeking to bribe judges to disqualify Lungu.

He said the opposition may buy a few but not all judges are the same.

It is really unfortunate that such careless statements are coming from him who is a leader.

He said the opposition are busy assembling powerful lawyers to petition ECL just after filing in.

QUESTIONS TO MOONGA

~ since when did constitution court Judges become corruptable?

~ Is Moonga confirming that concourt judges are corrupt and that is the reason why the 2016 presidential election results petition was thrown out?

~ if the opposition is seeking to bribe constitution court Judges with a lot of money, why can’t ECL and PF corrupt the judges by giving them more than what the opposition is planning to give.

`~ why is Moonga and the entire PF leadership so much aginst Lungu’s being pettioned if truly concourt ruled in his favour with regards eligibiliity.

Moonga’s threats on concourt Judges is an affront on democracy and judiciary . He has threatened concourt judges not to go the Malawian way which saw election results being nullified and allowed a rerun that the opposition won.

Let Moonga be reminded that the will of people shall not be manipulated by a few gluttonous leaders that want to use state machinery to gain entry back into government.

It is constitutional that any leader aspiring to serve the people can be petitioned if his or her character is questionable.

Don’t blame the opposition but blame the constitution that he ECL signed. He simply dribbled himself so much.