PAY me back the money, I invested in Matero stadium or wait for my ten year lease to elapse in 2021, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has said.

And Sampa has banished Matero member of Parliament Lloyd Kaziya and the entire Lusaka Tigers executive from accessing the Stadium saying it was private property.

Speaking when he visited Matero stadium on Thursday, Sampa said that having obtained a lease for the facility during his tenure as Member of Parliament, the stadium was as good as his.

He said that the lease was for a ten year duration hence the facility was a private property and that those that wished to get it from him ought to refund him all the money he invested in renovating the facility.

Sampa ordered the people manning the stadium not to allow the entire executive committee for Lusaka Tigers executive into the stadium as they were being used for political reasons. He said that only the Tigers players and coaches should be allowed to access the facility and that the executive were being too talkative for now.

“Since this is a private entity, the right of admission is reserved and restricted and here by say that there are certain people you should allow to come here starting with the MP Kaziya (Lloyd) it’s a private premises even the MP is not allowed to walk in as they please. Ba executive, Ba Tigers tell them that we got this team from Division One league and took it in the Super Division but now the team in Division two,” Sampa said.

“The Tigers (Matero) executive are talking too much and are being used for politics so don’t allow them here but the players and coaches are innocent so they are the only one’s to be allowed here.”

And Sampa noted that the people that wanted to get the stadium were only eyeing the money for rentals from the shops that he had built around the facility.

When pressed for a comment Lusaka Tigers chairman Teddy Njovu said he could only respond after meeting his executive today (Friday).

Njovu and Matero Member of Parliament Kayiza were recently separately quoted saying they were in the process of getting ownership of the stadium from Sampa.