We have received disturbing reports that workers conducting routine Covid19 tests on our toll gates have not received any allowance since they were deployed. This is despite the ministry of health receiving a huge allocations of funds towards the same operations including huge donations by various stakeholders towards the fight against Covid19.

If the people directly involved in the fight against Covid19 are not being paid, we are left wondering who then is benefiting from these funds?

It is immoral to make people work without any pay. Surely how will our youths survive if they can be mistreated by both their government and foreign investors? How do you expect these youths to pay their bills? This lack of care and a heart for the Zambian people by the ruling patriotic front which came into power on pretext of being a pro poor party is disheartening.

Truthfully speaking this is the worst government this country has ever had, we have government officials who are just full of themselves. They have no love or a heart for citizens. You can see from the amount of wealth they have amassed to themselves within a short period of time they have been in power. Within seven years of being in power they have amassed more wealth than Dr Kenneth Kaunda did in 27 years. Are these the same people you want give another 5years? Zambians let us wake up and say no to greedy and selfish politicians.

In conclusion we appeal to the minister of health who is now being referred to as ‘Mr Bonanza’ because of the amount wealth he has amassed to himself, that please have a heart for the gallant Zambian youth conducting Covid19 test and pay them their due allowances. These people have bills and families to take care of. These Zambians have already risked their lives to be in the Frontline and they don’t deserve this treatment, PAY THEM NOW!

Cindy Kauka

Deputy National youth IPS – UPND