For Immediate Release

Chiengi 29th July 2020

PAY THE OFFICERS WHO TOOK PART IN THE 2015-2016 PHASE THREE NRC MOBILE REGISTRATION EXERCISE BEFORE 1st AUGUST 2020 – CHISHALA

Roan member of Parliament Honourable Joseph Chishala has appealed to the Department of National Registration, Passports and Citizenship to immediately source for funds to pay the poor officers who took part in the 2015-2016 NRC Mobile Registration exercise their dues as it is so embarrassing that government has not yet paid the officers (6) six years down the line.

In the year 2019 when the Roan Lawmaker followed up on this issue Registrar-General Matthews Nyirongo said the unpaid officers who took part in the 2015-2016 mobile registration exercise will only get their dues when funds are available because the Treasury was stressed at that time.

About 700 officers who took part in phase three of the exercise have still not been paid their balance of K15,000 each, despite Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo promising in Parliament in the year 2018 that they would be paid at the end of 2018 and this is 2020 the officers are still being owed.

The Roan lawmaker expressed disappointment over the government as the officers expected to be paid their monies immediately after the exercise in 2016.

The exercise was for three months. Before getting in to the exercise, officers were told it was funded and officers expected to be paid immediately after the exercise. But up to now, government is owing them K15,000 each and about 700 officers took part .

In June 2020 the officers were asked to submit their bank details to the Ministry Of finance in the pretence that government will pay the officers through their bank, but no sign of payment up to now.

The Roan MP is wondering were government will get monies to pay officer’s who will take part in the phase one and phase two of the 2020 NRC Mobile Registration Exercise commencing on 1st August 2020 when it has failed to pay the 2015-2016 officers who took part in that exercise.

Honourable Chishala further said the same way the PF is panicking to make sure more youths acquire Registration cards ahead of the 2021 general elections so that the ruling has numbers it should be the same way they should panic to pay the poor officers.

The Roan MP has since advised the officers not to commence the 2020 mobile registration exercise not until the 2015-2016 and the 2020 monies are paid in full as this PF government can’t be trusted.

Besides PF is leaving power come 2021 so it’s just in order that they settled dues immediately

Issued by: Honourable Joseph Chishala Roan Member of Parliament NDC Chairperson Incharge of Labour