PAYING OF NOMINATION FEES IS GOING ON AM STILL CONSULTING MY WIFE WHAT TO DO-TAYALI.

EEP President Mr Chilufya Tayali has said that he is in consultation with his wife what to do next as paying of nomination fees for presidential candidates is under way.

Mr Tayali said that he estimates to spend about K400,000 just on before the campaigns even starts. He said it’s almost K100,000 as K95,000 for nominations and K5,000 for logistics but to ferry people across the country it could go beyond K300,000.

Mr Tayali has not openly said he will contest or back any political party until the consultation process with his wife ends.

CIC PRESS TEAM