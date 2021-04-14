By Marvin Chanda Mberi

In the run up to the PF General Conference which saw incumbent President Edgar Lungu emerging as an outright winner, there were a number of pessimistic thoughts from political competitors.

The competitors’ political redemption entirely depended on the possible fragile and hostile environment in the ruling party.

However, the democratic processes have been preceded by a series of elective activities among them elections from lower organs, orienting members on the values and processes among its members as well as political education among the party members.

This in effect meant that unlike in the past, the PF had gone to the convention with a well-informed party membership and fellowship thus some lessons drawn from the past provided a platform for enlightening the general membership thus the post-convention events anticipated by the competitors were unlikely.

It is thus trite that the recently held PF convention was not a mere democratic fixture, it was an elective process that has defined 21st Century politics.

It has entrenched the long held adage that there is life after an election.

Some pessimist embroil in array of unfounded myths that the PF was to cast asunder the organization of mass movements after the elections.

It was therefore a shocker that the PF unanimously reelected President Lungu to continue with the mantle of leadership and all the proposed 54 Members of the Central Committee were ratified without any rigor.

The opponents of the PF thought the repeat of the aftermath of 2014 convention which made the PF to nearly disintegrate and engage in rigmarole of legal processes while the opponents were campaigning.

Even the self-proclaimed Nigerian prophet who is currently shunted in South Africa Andrew Ejimadu who calls himself Seer 1 had made unfounded claims that the PF would disintegrate after the convention.

This has not been the case, the PF convention has shocked the prophets of the doom as the party has now emerged as stronger and a formidable force.

The united PF has guaranteed stability and it will now culminate into the series of protracted campaigns to retire the most rejected opposition leader Hakahinde Hichilema.

The convention has choked HH’s failed political career and he is headed for retirement.