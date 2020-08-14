PEDESTRIANS CAUTIONED OVER USING MAKENI FLYOVER BRIDGE

Pedestrians have been warned not to walk or run along the newly completed Makeni Flyover Bridge as such behaviour could result in serious injury.

The Zambia Road Safety Trust – Zambia’s leading NGO for road safety – has cautioned travellers after receiving disturbing photos and videos of pedestrians walking and running on the bridge amongst the traffic.

ZRST Chairman Daniel Mwaba said:

“Every life matters, we want to advise all pedestrians to stick to a footpath under the bridge. It makes sense that people need some time to adjust to the new world of flyovers, but using the flyover bridge as a footpath that is dedicated to the motorist is a near-death sentence for anyone”.

The safety hazard only adds to recent controversy surrounding the bridge, which was officially opened by President Lungu last week.

It was criticised for not including a spaghetti junction at the entrance to the bridge, which would have allowed for a free flow of traffic and alleviated congestion in Lusaka city centre.

The bridge opening was also criticised for drawing large crowds of people, which President Lungu did little to disperse even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ZRST’s warning thankfully comes against the backdrop of a slight drop in road traffic accidents and deaths, largely due to a decrease in road users during the pandemic.

Nevertheless fatality rates still remain especially high for pedestrians and cyclists, with over 50% of roadside fatalities being non-car users.