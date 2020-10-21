Pemba Promises to Deliver a 100% Voter Turnout for HH Ahead of 2021 Polls

By CIC Reporter | 20 Oct, 2020 | Pemba

UPND Pemba District has resloved to give President Hakainde Hichilema a 100% voter turnout in 2021.

District treasurer Mr Lameck Hamwaata was speaking at an online voter registration program facilitated by Lusaka District Vice IPS Matomola Likwanya and Kabwata Constituency IPS Mainda Simataa in Pemba.

And veteran freedom fighter and UPND founder member and Pemba Constituency Deputy Chair Bbindikila Daniel Mwiinga pledged to double the number of registered voters from 45,000 to 90,000, and promised to deliver a 100% voter turnout in Pemba for President HH to beat the previous record of 90% turnout.

And Pemba District youths led by Phil have warned PF Mobilization committee member Bizwell Mutale to stop causing confusion in the District.