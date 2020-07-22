PENTECOSTALS HAVE BEEN VICTIMS OF POLITICAL MANIPULATION

By Chibamba Kanyama

For many decades, Baptists and other mainline faiths have contended that Pentecostals are not grounded in the Word, and as a result, are vulnerable to little pressures of the world ‘“Everyone who hears these words of mine, and doesn’t do them will be like a foolish man, who built his house on the sand. The rain came down, the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat on that house; and it fell—and great was its fall.”’ Matt 7:24.

The view of Baptists has been that we make a lot of noise that is nothing but an accumulation of emotions and that when it counts most, we lose ground and follow the wind.

When I look at what politics is doing to us, the real victims are Pentecostals whose doctrinal standpoint has been hugely exposed. Many do not know what they are following: Christ or mammon. ‘“No one is able to serve two masters, for either he will hate the one and he will love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and he will despise the other. You are not able to serve God and mammon.’ Matt.6:24.

We have been the most abused by politicians because we stand for nothing; many of us lack principles; we go with the wind. Instead of standing by what we believe in to change the world, we are the ones being changed.

At the end of the day, our disposition and untrustworthy character is worse off than what we find among the non-believers. ‘Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. Therefore by their fruits you will know them.’ Matt 7:19-20