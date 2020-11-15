PEOPLE ARE TIRED OF CORRUPTION – President Hichilema

It is so motivating to see you all out this late trying get your a voter’s card.

Don’t give up. Please endure the long hours of being in the queue and get that voter’s card. Then together we will avoid another 5 years of the corrupt and bad PF leadership.

Your standing up even in the night to get voter’s cards shows that you care for this country but are tired of mediocrity. Let’s work together to kick out PF.

If you are in Lusaka, go to the Civic Centre, Lusaka Golf Club or Showgrounds and get your card.

Don’t lose Hope because Help is on the way but for this to happen we must all get involved and get it solved now.

HH aka Bally.