PEOPLE OF LUSAKA DON’T WANT HH BECAUSE HE HAS FAILED ZAMBIANS – PF LUSAKA DISTRICT OFFICIAL.

By George Lemba

Another PF disgraced official in Lusaka named Forbes Mufwaya has warned that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is not wanted by the people of Lusaka province.

The PF leader says HH will not be allowed to move in Lusaka.

And PF officials in Lusaka are sharing pictures of dogs dressed in UPND regalia sending a message that HH and all UPND supporters are dogs.

The PF is on the other hand crying that their 2021 losing candidate Edgar Lungu is being booed in Lusaka and Monze as was the case on youth day and recent visit.

Below is a statement sent to Koswe by Mufwaya but written for him by Sunday Chanda…

LUSAKA DISTRICT PATRIOTIC FRONT CONDEMNS POLITICAL INTOLERANCE BY UPND CADRES IN MONZE, DEMANDS FOR IMMEDIATE APOLOGY

As PF Lusaka district we condemn in the strongest terms, the unruly behavior exhibited by the UPND supporters and their leaders in Monze during the president’s tour of duty.

That behavior was nonsensical and unacceptable to say the least. It must be noted that the office of the President requires and demands utmost respect by all.

It must be further noted that this country has but ONE Republican President in the name of His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who should be respected by all regardless of political affiliation.

The visit to Monze by his Excellency President Lungu shows that he is interested in seeing development spread to all parts of the country including areas where he might not be liked.

It is time the UPND leadership and its member’s realized and acknowledged the leadership of his Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and his right to traverse any part of the country to monitor developmental projects and interact with his people.

President Lungu has proved it before and now that he is all embracing, and therefore it is very disappointing and shameful to see such resentment and disrespect exhibited by those UPND thugs who we are aware were deliberately planted by their leaders to publicly embarrass and show animosity towards the head of state.

As Lusaka district we hereby send a stern warning to all those thugs in the opposition who think they will continue perpetrating such behavior with impunity to stop forthwith.

We will not sit back and watch the Republican President who is also the great Patriotic Front leader be disrespected in such a manner.

We therefore demand for an immediate apology from the UPND leadership over what transpired in Monze on Saturday, failure to which we shall retaliate.

Issued by:

Lusaka District Chairman

Forbes Mufwaya.