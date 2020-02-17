PRESS RELEASE

PEOPLE OF ZAMBIA COME FIRST FOR HH

Lusaka (16.02.2021) – Knowing that the country he is about to manage, is one of the hungriest nations in the world with 60% of its people living below the poverty datum line and youth unemployment rate at 15.94% while 40% percent of children are born retarded,UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has no time to waste on propaganda but remains focused on redeeming the nation.

President Hichilema is also focused on ways of restructuring the huge debt which has taken away 40% of the National budget leaving 9.9% for the welfare of the entire nation as at 2019.

Failure by the Patriotic Front to prepare, mitigate and respond to climate change is one issue President Hichilema is looking at as that has adversely affected the energy, mining, agriculture and infrastructure sectors.

UPND shall therefore never be swayed by politics of character assassination as that will not create jobs,put food on the table or revive the ailing economy destroyed by grand corruption and theft of public resources.

The sight of retirees singing praise and worship to try to catch attention of the PF government has been hurting President Hichilema whose government will make funds available on the last working day.

President Hakainde Hichilema is also occupied with how his government will create employment for the more 50,000 unemployed teachers not forgetting other unemployed youths with different professions and skills.

No manner and amount of propanganda will sway him from finding solutions to all these issues which include the high cost of living that has adversely affected the people of Zambia.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema holds no grudge against anybody as a Christian that believes that God will never let anyone down.

We therefore wish to advice the purveyors of hate and character assassination in the PF that no nation has ever developed through Propaganda.

