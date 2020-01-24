Mixed reactions continue to arise over the safety of celebrated musician turned politician Hon. Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

This followed a move sparked by the State Minister of Internal Affairs Hon. Obiga Kania. While meeting the Parliamentary Committee on Security, Minister Kania revealed a plan for government to take over the security of Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

According to Kania, one of the reasons why Bobi Wine’s consultation meetings were interrupted last week is because the president hopeful lacked a smooth security and safety plan.

“Bobi Wine is not just a musician like many think, the fact that he wants to run for presidency means that he has to allow us takeover his security. His safety matters to this country more than any other issue,” Minister Kania said.

However this news has not been given a warm welcome by the People Power leadership citing issues related to plots of harming the Ghetto Gladiator.

According to Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power Spokesperson, they lack trust in a force that has openly played a partisan role overtime.

“How can we trust the force that has occasionally assaulted and beaten us nearly to death, who beat up Bobi Wine in Arua? How sure are we that they are not planning the same scene?” Ssenyonyi wondered revealing that actually Bobi Wine is happy and safer without the government security.