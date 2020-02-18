President Edgar Lungu has dismissed allegations that government officials are involved in the gassing incidents in the country.

The Head of State says people peddling such allegations have mental challenges.

The President has since called for calm among Zambians as security wings deal with the gassing incidents in the country.

Addressing Journalists today, President Lungu has since challenged anyone with overwhelming evidence to avail it to law enforcement agencies.

And some church mother bodies have declared three days of national prayer and fasting following the escalation of gassing cases from the 20th to 22rd of February.

Addressing the Media in Lusaka, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Secretary Bishop Paul Mususu says the church is saddened over the happenings in the country especially that lives are being lost.

Meanwhile Independent Churches of Zambia Chairperson Bishop David Masupa said the abuse of social media has contributed to the tension in the country.

Matero Catholic Church Priest Father Laston Lupupa urged Zambians to use this trying period to unite in seeking God’s intervention.