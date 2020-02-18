President Edgar Lungu has dismissed allegations that government officials are involved in the gassing incidents in the country.
The Head of State says people peddling such allegations have mental challenges.
The President has since called for calm among Zambians as security wings deal with the gassing incidents in the country.
Addressing Journalists today, President Lungu has since challenged anyone with overwhelming evidence to avail it to law enforcement agencies.
And some church mother bodies have declared three days of national prayer and fasting following the escalation of gassing cases from the 20th to 22rd of February.
Addressing the Media in Lusaka, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Secretary Bishop Paul Mususu says the church is saddened over the happenings in the country especially that lives are being lost.
Meanwhile Independent Churches of Zambia Chairperson Bishop David Masupa said the abuse of social media has contributed to the tension in the country.
Matero Catholic Church Priest Father Laston Lupupa urged Zambians to use this trying period to unite in seeking God’s intervention.
Why are you still looking elsewhere when GBM has publicly declared that he knows the people behind this and had known for five years now. Why should the president keep pretending. GBM is you pf member. You only need less than a minute to talk to him. Why should you Mr. President keep playing cercus on such a phenomena of high magnitude?
Shocking language not befitting the office! Why should a caring leader look down or stigmatize against citizens with real mental challenges? Respect divergence of views! People who are miserable are those who want everyone to agree with them all the time! Mr President you look humble in looks but you are not humble in your mouth! Imisosele yamusalula is not good for our fledgling democracy! God is far from the proud and conceited but shows love the meek! God appoints and deposes leaders! Remember Nebuchadnezzar!