PEOPLE WHO ARE LEAVING THE UPND ALLIANCE ARE MORE THAN WELCOME TO JOIN US -GBM

“There is no wind of change [because] people are happy with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, so the opposition alliance is going nowhere.”

“In as far as I am concerned, Kambwili is not wanted in UPND because he’s not supporting them….”

“[But] In Politics there is no enmity, [and] there is no permanent friendship.. It’s not like in the UPND [where] if you differ with HH you are an enemy for good. In PF, President Lungu is not like that.”

“[With president Lungu], you can differ today, tomorrow you can reconcile and work together and this is basically what we are going to do [with Kambwili].”

“So even those that will be out of the alliance they are more than welcome to come and join us, because we need numbers, we need people.”

-PF vice-chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba