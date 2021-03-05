PEOPLE WHO ARE LEAVING THE UPND ALLIANCE ARE MORE THAN WELCOME TO JOIN US -GBM
“There is no wind of change [because] people are happy with the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, so the opposition alliance is going nowhere.”
“In as far as I am concerned, Kambwili is not wanted in UPND because he’s not supporting them….”
“[But] In Politics there is no enmity, [and] there is no permanent friendship.. It’s not like in the UPND [where] if you differ with HH you are an enemy for good. In PF, President Lungu is not like that.”
“[With president Lungu], you can differ today, tomorrow you can reconcile and work together and this is basically what we are going to do [with Kambwili].”
“So even those that will be out of the alliance they are more than welcome to come and join us, because we need numbers, we need people.”
-PF vice-chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba
PF,has demobilised Hon Kambwili political career. If Hon Kambwili had no active court cases and not a prisoner PF couldn’t have disorganised NDC.The man has found himself entangled in a web of problems that, its only the PF which can liberals him. He was so blind in his actions that he has to swallow his pride and kneel before PF for his freedom. The man is in trouble he requires to reflect on his life.
The deal for the people of Zambia is get rid of fat politicians who try by all means to get in Government to eat and satisfy their ego. No wonder the country cannot develop because of such leaders.