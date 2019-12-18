A source within the KBF team has spoken to Kwacha Times that the Lusaka lawyer Kelvin Fube Bwalya known as KBF has started regretting his move to challenge President Lungu.

The source says he was part of a close team that went around Zambia meeting various people over KBF’s ambitions and that many PF members promised to support the Lusaka lawyer.

The source explained in confidence that, as things are today, KBF is literally being deserted by some Central Committee Members who promised him support.

“I was part of the team that went round Zambia. We handled alot and am telling you this,I have done so much for ba KBF but they way I am being treated. I feel less important. To tell you he (KBF) is regretting ever challenging ECL. The people that supported him are saying they are no longer interested. First he hasn’t stated his moves so people are blank.The second, us who started earlier and walked with him have been disappointed to an extent that new members who come with their ideas are the ones taking a front role. For me, we’re a relation but this is beyond any family ties,” a source said.

The source says a few weeks ago, he was being dejected from all forums of the KBF team because he has been saying the truth.

When asked what truth, the source explained that it is after he told KBF that his Presidential ambitions were far-fetched if he keeps running away from addressing the issue as to where he stands.

“We shall see where they will go from here. Clearly they are stranded on the middle of the road. They have new people but that is a head end” he says – Kwacha Times