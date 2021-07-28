President Edgar Lungu has lashed out at critics who want to see the Government fail. Speaking when he met the Clergy in Chibombo District, central province yesterday, President Lungu said the Patriotic Front (PF) Government will never fail not even in the near future.

He said it is shocking that some people are not happy with the good performance of the Kwacha. President Lungu said the country will continue to prosper.

“This Government will never fail, not even in the near future. People are criticizing us that the appreciation of the Kwacha is out of Luck, they are saying that President is very lucky. They said the same thing when we recorded a bumper harvest, ” President Lungu said.

President Lungu urged the clergymen and women to continue praying for peace as the country goes to the polls next month. President Lungu said that the church has the responsibility to preach love and pray for peace before, during and after the elections.

“Continue with prayer, God hears our prayers and prosperity will come to Zambia because of prayer. Continue praying for us and for peace to continue prevailing in our country,” he said.

The Head of State said the country has identified itself as a peaceful nation, adding that this reputation should therefore be sustained and further appealed to the church to continue providing guidance to politicians so they can uphold peace and love for one another.

“It is only through the church that Christianity and sanity can be practiced in politics,” President Lungu stated.

And the President has advised the church leaders to sensitize their members on various empowerment programmes that the government is undertaking.

“The government is implementing a number of empowerment programmes aimed at improving the livelihoods of the people,” he said.