People will just Kill me,I played a s*x role in Black Dollar Movie -Pastor Kangwa

Times of Zambia entertainment page carried a story where a cross section of fans on social media have expressed mixed feelings on actor and pastor Kangwa Chileshe’s latest role in a movie titled Black Dollar

That same week Pastor Chileshe featured on Live television show on Diamond TV where he explained his role in black dollar Movie which is set to come released later this year.

”I played a sex role in the movie,people will just hate me for that”Kangwa Chileshe unveiled