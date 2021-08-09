PEOPLES REACTION ON DEVIL STREET IN EMMASDALE WHEN SOLDIERS APPEARED…BUT SOLDIERS WERE POLITE AND GENTLE

I was in Devils Street yesterday – in Matero’s Emmasdale area – when suddenly heavily armed Zambia Army soldiers pulled up in their BRDM armoured vehicles.

Panic gripped the patrons as they scampered in various direction while bar owners rushed to shut down their bars.

Two soldiers jumped out of the vehicles and politely signalled to the people to relax and not to fear.

“We are not here to close you down. That’s not our job,” the soldier said as a crowd formed around him.

“Just be peaceful and enjoy your Sunday. No violence please…” he said and later PROCEEDED with their patrols.

And then the soldiers got a cheer from people who lined up Devils Street…

Normal life, in no time, was back…

They were very professional and polite.

Dickson Jere