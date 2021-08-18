PeP STATEMENT No. 62 ISSUED ON TUESDAY, 17th AUGUST 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are very disappointed with the high levels of lawlessness by UPND cadres across the country, including the beating up and undressing of a uniformed police officer. The videos circulating on social media further show UPND cadres damaging property of perceived political opponents as well as taking over bus stations and markets and looting shopping malls. This is totally unacceptable.

2. As Patriots for Economic Progress our considered view is that this is a reflection of total failure of leadership on the part of the now ruling UPND party. This should be a source of concern by all well-meaning Zambians. If President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema is failing to properly lead his own political party members, then how can we expect him to properly lead Zambia as a nation? The excuse being given by the President-Elect that he is unable to control the ongoing lawlessness and mayhem because he has not yet been sworn into office does not carry water. That is because we are talking about the misbehavior and lawlessness of his own party members here, and one does not need to wield the powers of a Republican President in order to control and discipline their own party members and officials.

3. As Patriots for Economic Progress we wish to remind President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema that this lawlessness is not the change that the Zambian people overwhelmingly voted for. Safety of self and property is something that the Zambian people cherish so much. It is something that Zambians must never be deprived of, no matter the excuse. Therefore President-Elect Hakainde Hichilema should stop paying lip service to the lawlessness of his party members. He must act and stop the rot immediately. Otherwise he risks being a one-term President.

Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Hopeful Nation.

YOURS SINCERELY

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)